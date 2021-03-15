“What Would Beyoncé Do?!” 7 Viral Moments From The 2021 Grammys

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Yesterday was Grammy night and, as always, there were more than a few moments that sent fans into frenzy mode.

One of the most controversial events in entertainment, there’s been a ton of discord about the award show’s cultural relevancy over the years and 2021 was no different. Zayn Malik literally tweeted “F*ck the Grammys and everyone associated” days before the show aired, while The Weeknd announced he would no longer allow his label to submit his music for consideration. Of course Zayn and The Weeknd are far from the first two artists to call out The Recording Academy — but despite ignorant, dated, and allegedly corrupt practices on the Recording Academy’s part, Black folks made history this year. Beyoncé is now the most Grammy-awarded singer ever, male or female, and after an incredible breakout year, Meg dominated at the show and left with three awards total.

Get into those moments, and more, below.

Blue Ivy Carter wins her first Grammy at 9 years old.

That’s Grammy award-winning Blue Ivy Carter to YOU. The Carters’ eldest daughter took home the Best Music Video award for “Brown Skin Girl,” alongside Bey and WizKid.

Bey & Meg win “Best Rap Song” for their “Savage” Remix.

“What would Beyoncé do, but let me make it a little ratchet!”

Beyoncé makes history with her Best R&B Performance win for “Black Parade.”

The queen gave Grammy award-winning Blue Ivy a shoutout as well, of course.

Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion hit the stage.

Their performance was so spicy, most of the lyrics were censured. Tune in!

Billie Eilish wins Record of the Year, but says Meg Thee Stallion deserved the award.

She called Meg’s year “untoppable” and we agree.

Ungodly Hour didn’t win one award.

ungodly hour forever ❤️ — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) March 14, 2021

Ungodly Hour was nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album, Best R&B Song (“Do It”), and Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Wonder What She Thinks Of Me”). However, the critically acclaimed project took home zero wins. Chloe and Halle tweeted from their joint Twitter account that they were honored to have been nominated at all.

feeling so honored to be nominated!! thank you all so much for continuing to listen to the music 💗💗💗love you all so much — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) March 14, 2021

Finally, we think we can all agree that Brittany Howard.

This year’s tribute to those we lost was performed by Howard, Bruno Mars, Lionel Richie and more. It was beautiful, but not without its flaws, as fans are blasting the Grammys for leaving the Naya Rivera out.