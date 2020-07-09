We Pray: Naya Rivera’s Most Beautiful Moments With Son Josey

Naya Rivera and her 4-year-old son Josey were out enjoying the water at Lake Piru when the famed actress suddenly went missing. When Josey was found alone on the boat they rented, he reportedly told authorities his mom never came back up after getting in the lake to swim. According to authorities, Josey had on a child’s life vest, but the adult life vest was found on the boat.

From CNN:

“Rescuers will resume their search Thursday morning for “Glee” actress Naya Rivera after she went missing from a lake in Southern California. Rivera, 33, vanished from Lake Piru in Ventura County on Wednesday evening. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said search efforts will resume ‘at first light’ and called it a possible drowning. Rivera went to the lake Wednesday afternoon and rented a boat with her young child. Both were seen going out on the lake together, Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow said at a news conference. About three hours after they left the dock, another boater discovered a boat drifting with the child asleep onboard. Authorities were notified and they began searching from air and with a dive team. While it was hard to get information, the child said they went swimming but the mother didn’t get back on the boat, Buschow said. He said the child had on a life vest and an adult life vest was found on the boat.”

We are praying that Naya is found safe and sound. For now, we’ve gathered some of her most heartwarming moments with Josey. Prayers up!

