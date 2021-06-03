Metro Marrs Drops Latest Single “Prosper” After Throwing $10K At His High School Graduation

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

There was a viral video that swarmed the Internet last week of this high school graduate throwing over ten thousand dollars into the crowd of his fellow graduates. Shortly after, he was arrested during the ceremony by the Atlanta Police Department for his seemingly good deed. That high school graduate is 18- year-old Atlanta rapper and songwriter Metro Marrs who is actively bridging the divide between rap and pop music.

The young and gifted talent caught the ear of some of the industry’s biggest music collectives in music including Since The 80s, Quality Control Music and Playbook Records. The three companies came together in a joint partnership to acquire Marrs, and he’s ready to drop his debut mixtape Popular Loner on June 18.

Metro Marrs dropped the leading track “Prosper” from his upcoming debut mixtape alongside an energetic visual. The singer and songwriter is known for his intricate cadences and catchy melodies, and his latest single continues the trend. Marrs repeats the chant, “I shall prosper,” throughout the song, reaffirming the notion that nothing will stand in the way of his goals.

In the visual for “Prosper,” he’s joined by his crew, ‘The Loners,’ in a deserted church while he preaches about success.

Metro Marrs is accustomed to national headlines after being featured in various publications for his charitable donation during his high school graduation in Atlanta. Now, he aims to make headlines for the positive messages he hopes to convey throughout the music.

Be sure to stream “Prosper” and watch the visual below. Look out for Metro Marrs’ debut mixtape Popular Loner dropping June 18, 2021.

