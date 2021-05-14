Calling All Barbz: Nicki Minaj’s Breakout Mixtape ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ Is All The Internet Can Talk About

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Nicki Minaj just re-released her infamous 2009 mixtape “Beam Me Up Scotty” to streaming platforms featuring several new songs including a collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne. The Barbz have easily taken over the Internet in a matter of hours since its’ release.

The 23 tracks features the classics from “Itty Bitty Piggy” to “Slumber Party” and it also lends three new songs including “Fractions,” “Seeing Green” and “Crocodile Teeth (Remix).” Before the album release, Nicki Minaj and Drake tapped in over Instagram Live with well over 850,000 fans as they discussed their new track, her baby and her long-awaited return to music.

Fans are so eager to have the Barbie Queen back, and it feels like the peak era of Young Money all over again with a new take on a legendary approach. Careful not to confuse Nicki’s project with TikTok music, the rapper is being famously quoted from her Instagram Live saying, “This ain’t no TikTok shit.”

Minaj surprised fans on The National Barb Association Clubhouse conversation to celebrate the release of her most popular mixtape. She discussed the tenth anniversary of her breakout mixtape, her dream collaborator being Lauryn Hill, her new documentary is finalized, and her next album will debut some time in September.

There were several midnight releases this Friday (May 14) including J. Cole’s long-awaited album, but fans are still raving about the 10 year old mixtape that truly introduced the world to Nicki Minaj. Stream Beam Me Up Scotty on all platforms as it’s already soaring to the top of the charts. Fans are overjoyed by Nicki Minaj’s return and shared their reactions on social media. Take a look at fans responses below: