Calling All Barbz: Nicki Minaj’s Breakout Mixtape ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ Is All The Internet Can Talk About

Posted 10 hours ago

Nicki Minaj

Source: @nickiminaj / Instagram

Nicki Minaj just re-released her infamous 2009 mixtape “Beam Me Up Scotty” to streaming platforms featuring several new songs including a collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne. The Barbz have easily taken over the Internet in a matter of hours since its’ release.

The 23 tracks features the classics from “Itty Bitty Piggy” to “Slumber Party” and it also lends three new songs including “Fractions,” “Seeing Green” and “Crocodile Teeth (Remix).” Before the album release, Nicki Minaj and Drake tapped in over Instagram Live with well over 850,000 fans as they discussed their new track, her baby and her long-awaited return to music.

Fans are so eager to have the Barbie Queen back, and it feels like the peak era of Young Money all over again with a new take on a legendary approach. Careful not to confuse Nicki’s project with TikTok music, the rapper is being famously quoted from her Instagram Live saying, “This ain’t no TikTok shit.”

There were several midnight releases this Friday (May 14) including J. Cole’s long-awaited album, but fans are still raving about the 10 year old mixtape that truly introduced the world to Nicki Minaj. Stream Beam Me Up Scotty on all platforms as it’s already soaring to the top of the charts. Fans are overjoyed by Nicki Minaj’s return and shared their reactions on social media. Take a look at fans responses below:

1. Mood

Source:fonzfranc

2. Save Your Troubles For Tomorrow

Source:ShabakaCD

3. The Big Three

Source:jlbnvnt

4. So Much New Music But Barbz Still Choose You

Source:nigward___

5. Real Friends

Source:KaylahOniwo

6. Kehlani Is The Barbz President

Source:KehlaniNicki

7. No Nicki Bashing In This Car

Source:_efrainvega

8. Are You A Real Fan If You Don’t Know Every Word To ‘Itty Bitty Piggy’

Source:tipsykxng

9. Queen of Word Play

Source:caliboycomplex

10. Even G Herbo Pays His Respects to the Queen

Source:gherbo

11. Sorry to That Man

Source:MarajWrId

12. Nicki vs Nicki

Source:thebarbsradio

13. That’s Motha to You

Source:BenjaminLauren

14. Topic of Discussion

Source:apollosgg

15. New Music OTW

Source:TweetsbyTSB
