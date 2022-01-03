ICYMI: Janet Jackson To Address MJ Allegations, Super Bowl Scandal, & More In Upcoming Documentary [Trailer]

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

True living legend Janet Jackson has decided to open up about life, love, and her career in an upcoming documentary. Titled Janet, the Lifetime and A&E doc will give viewers an unprecedented look into the icon’s personal life. As mentioned in the explosive trailer that dropped over the weekend, Ms. Jackson has been notoriously private for the duration of her life, but that’s all about to change.

The trailer begins with Janet insisting that the doc is “just something that needs to be done” before a bevy of the music industry’s who’s who begin to sing her praises. From Missy Elliott to Whoopi Goldberg, Ciara, Mariah Carey, Regina King, and more, Janet is hailed as everything from “legend” to “the blueprint.”

Also in the trailer, Janet addresses the most controversial moments of her personal life and career, including the ‘molestation of a minor’ allegations that plagued her late brother Michael Jackson and the Super Bowl scandal that ended with her breast being exposed by Justin Timberlake.

“There’s a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name,” she said on the topic of her brother. “Guilty by association. I guess that’s what they call it, right?” “They build you up and then, once you get there, they’re so quick to tear you down,” she also states, as newspaper clips about her 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance appear on screen.

Watch the trailer below. The superstar also addresses her upbringing with her very strict father, Joe Jackson, and more.

Janet airs January 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime and A&E.

