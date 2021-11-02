Hulu, FX & The New York Times Team Up For New Documentary ‘Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson’ [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Back in 2004, Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake sent shockwaves through the nation during their Super Bowl halftime show. In the midst of performing his song “Rock Your Body,” JT ripped off a portion of Janet’s top, exposing her bare breast on live television. Deemed a “wardrobe malfunction,” Janet was heavily criticized for the performance while JT was praised for how he “dealt” with it.

Years later, fans started taking a closer look at how the moment derailed Janet’s career, while propping up Justin, who didn’t apologize for capitalizing off of misogyny and racism until 2021.

Now, The New York Times is teaming up with Hulu and FX for a documentary on the incident, Deadline reports. Titled Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, the documentary will reportedly air November 19. As for what fans can expect, Deadline adds:

“The doc will examine the racial and cultural currents that collided on the Super Bowl stage, and explores how the incident impacted one of the most successful pop musicians in history. It will feature rare footage and interviews with several people who were at the controls that night in Houston, including NFL and MTV executives, to reconstruct an incident that shook the country and explain how it shaped culture in the decades to follow. With new reporting by The Times, as well as insights from music industry insiders, cultural critics and members of the Jackson family, the film illuminates the fallout, and CBS boss Les Moonves’s role in it.”

Do you plan on tuning in?

