ICYMI: Here’s What Happened When Two Guys Trolled Jason Derulo & Called Him Usher [Video]

Jason Derulo is going viral after getting into a scuffle with two guys who called him Usher. Whether they really thought he was Usher is unclear — either way, the entertainer and new father let them have it in a video that’s been making its rounds online.

“Usher! F*ck you, b*tch!,” one of the men yelled as he passed Jason in the ARIA hotel. At that point, Jason allegedly punched him in his face before slapping the second guy. TMZ has the alleged details:

“Law enforcement sources tell TMZ… cops were called to the ARIA hotel during the early hours of Tuesday morning after Derulo threw fists with the men. Eyewitnesses tell us Derulo and one of the men were passing each other on an escalator when the guy seemed to troll Derulo by yelling, ‘Hey, Usher! F*** you, b*tch!!!’ That’s when Derulo got pissed and punched him right in the face, sending the dude to the floor. It didn’t end there … Jason allegedly also slapped the second guy moments later, and security had to step in to break up the scrum. You can see part of the fight in the video … even though Jason was walking with a large dude, perhaps his bodyguard … he still charged directly at the guys after the Usher line.”

Apparently the men who Jason fought did not want to press charges at the time, so Jason was removed from the property but not arrested. There were also no hospital visits, reportedly. Stay tuned for news on whether or not the trolls plan to sue.

Footage of the fight below.

Plus, of course fans online have jokes: