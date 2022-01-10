Tune In: Check Out The Official Trailer For Will Smith’s ‘Bel-Air’ Reboot

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

Following a teaser last month, Peacock has released the official trailer for its highly anticipated reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Due next month on Super Bowl Sunday, Bel-Air will premiere with three episodes out the gate, then return with one new episode weekly.

“Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known,” the official synopsis reads. “Executive produced by Will Smith, and inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ‘90s sitcom, Bel-Air takes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey through a current lens. The new series features an ensemble cast that introduces Jabari Banks as Will and a creative team that includes Cooper, who serves as director, co-writer, and executive producer, and co-showrunners and executive producers T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson.”

Check out the latest clip below, plus official cast and crew credits. Bel-Air will become available February 13.

Cast: Newcomer Jabari Banks as “Will”; Adrian Holmes as “Phillip Banks” (At That Age, V Wars); Cassandra Freeman as “Vivian Banks” (The Enemy Within, Atlanta); Olly Sholotan as “Carlton Banks” (Run Hide Fight, Evolution of Nate Gibson); Coco Jones as “Hilary Banks” (Let it Shine, Vampires vs. The Bronx); Akira Akbar as “Ashley Banks” (We Can Be Heroes, Captain Marvel); Jimmy Akingbola as “Geoffrey” (Most Dangerous Game, In The Long Run); Jordan L. Jones as “Jazz” (Rel, Snowfall); Simone Joy Jones as “Lisa” (The Chair, What If).

Co-Showrunners / Executive Producers: T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson; Director / Co-Writer / Executive Producer: Morgan Cooper; Executive Producers: Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy & Susan Borowitz; Produced By: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc.

