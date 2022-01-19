Watch The First Official Trailer For ‘Raising Dion’ Season 2

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

After sharing some first-look photos from season 2 of Raising Dion, Netflix is back with an official trailer. The heartwarming show follows a young Black boy (Ja’Siah Young) who discovers he has superpowers following the mysterious death of his dad (portrayed by Michael B. Jordan).

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Raising Dion follows the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season Two follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye. After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) – a fellow powered kid – a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again — not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.”

“When we created Raising Dion Season 1, we knew we wanted it to be for everyone — adults, children, and adults who are still kids at heart,” Executive Producers Michael B. Jordan and Liz Raposo of Outlier Society said in a joint statement. “The audience response was beyond our wildest expectations and along with our cast, crew, and partners at Netflix and MACRO, we cannot wait to bring you Season 2.”

“Dion and his friends are growing up and so is our show. In Season 2, you’re going to get even more action, more mystery, more surprises, and yes, more powers. Nicole’s challenges escalate as she comes face to face with every parent’s worst nightmare. The stakes are higher than ever, and we’re so excited for fans to continue this journey with us,” showrunner & Executive Producer Carol Barbee adds.

Check out the trailer below and be sure to tune in February 1 on Netflix.

