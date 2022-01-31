Rihanna Is Pregnant (Fr This Time): See Photos Of Her, A$AP Rocky & Her Growing Baby Bump

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Rihanna is stepping into her next role as MOMMY! The artist and entrepreneur is expecting her first baby with rapper and boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The two shared photos together over the weekend, revealing her little baby bump.

Sources at People magazine confirmed the two stars are expecting. The couple stepped out in New York City, where Rihanna rocked her baby bump as an accessory alongside a long pink jacket. Her oversized jacket was left unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her growing bump embellished in a gold cross with colorful jewels.

In the series of photos, A$AP Rocky is seen holding Rihanna’s hand affectionately in his hometown of Harlem. Another photo shows him kissing her gently on the forehead as they continued walking in the snowy weather.

The couple began publicly dating in November 2020 after years of a flourishing friendship. The two had sparked rumors after Rihanna splits rom her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel in January 2020. In July 2020, she featured A$AP Rocky in her Fenty Skin campaign and the couple went on a press run to promote the collaboration.

Rihanna opened up about family planning, telling British Vogue in March 2020 that she was “realizing life is really short” and found a new no-nonsense approach to living.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky declared his love for Rihanna in an article with GQ. When asked what it felt like to be in a relationship, he said, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

Congrats to the our favorite fashionably fly couple! See the photos of the couple and their baby bump here.

