Happy Black History Month: Celebrate With Our List of Specially Curated TV Programming

Happy Black History Month (read: year)! To celebrate the annual holiday, we have gathered a list of TV programming throughout the month.

Black History Month (BHM) is an annual observance originating in the United States, where it is also known as African-American History Month. It has received official recognition from governments in the United States and Canada, and more recently has been observed in Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

Several streaming companies and television networks have announced their BHM content for the month. From February 1 to March 1, fans can enjoy classic Black cinema and sitcoms from across different platforms. Our list is comprised of television shows, films, and historic documentaries. The programming listed span from 90s sitcoms like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to modern day sitcoms like NBC’s Grand Crew. There is something for every family member to enjoy.

Take a look at our complete list of Black History Month TV programming below:

Television Shows

“Grand Crew” – Tuesdays 8:30 PM ET on NBC

“Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems” – Debuting Feb. 10 on BET+

Abbott Elementary – Tuesdays 9:00 PM ET on ABC

“Sister, Sister” – Stream on Netflix

“2 Dope Queens” – Stream on HBO Max

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – Stream on HBO Max

“A Different World”- Stream on HBO Max

“About Last Night (S1)” – Stream on HBO Max

“The Boondocks” – Stream on HBO Max

“David Makes Man” – Stream on HBO Max

“Equal” – Stream on HBO Max

“Eve” – Stream on HBO Max

“Family Matters” – Stream on HBO Max

“The Chris Rock Show” – Stream on HBO Max

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion”- Stream on HBO Max

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” – Stream on HBO Max

“The Shop: Uninterrupted” – Stream on HBO Max

“Hangin with Mr. Cooper” – Stream on HBO Max

“Insecure” – Stream on HBO Max

“Key & Peele” – Stream on HBO Max

“The Last O.G.” – Stream on HBO Max

“Lovecraft Country” – Stream on HBO Max

“Luther” – Stream on HBO Max

“Martin” – Stream on HBO Max

“PAUSE with Sam Jay” – Stream on HBO Max

“Random Acts Of Flyness” – Stream on HBO Max

“Roots” Collection – Stream on HBO Max

South Side – Stream on HBO Max

“That Damn Michael Che” – Stream on HBO Max

“The Girl Before” – Stream on HBO Max

“The Wayans Bros.” – Stream on HBO Max

“Watchmen” – Stream on HBO Max

“We Stay Looking: An Insecure Podcast” – Stream on HBO Max

“In Our Mother’s Gardens” – Stream on Netflix

“Family Reunion” – Stream on Netflix

“How to Get Away With Murder” – Stream on Netflix

“Blood & Water” – Stream on Netflix

“The Get Down” – Stream on Netflix

“Power” Franchise – Stream on Starz

“Master of None” – Stream on Netflix

Bel-Air – Debuting Feb. 13 on Peacock

“In the House” – Stream on HBO Max

Jamie Foxx Show – Stream on HBO Max

“Martin” – Stream on HBO Max

“Parent Hood” – Stream on HBO Max

“Young Justice” – Stream on HBO Max

grown-ish – Stream on Freeform/Hulu

“Moesha” – Stream on Netflix

“One On One” – Stream on Netflix

“Girlfriends” – Stream on Netflix

“Half & Half” – Stream on Netflix

“The Game” – Stream on Netflix

“The Game” (reboot) – Stream on Paramount +

“Marlon” – Stream on Netflix

“The Upshaws” – Stream on Netflix

“The Parkers” – Stream on Netflix

“Black Lightning” – Stream on Netflix

“Chappelle Show” – Stream on Netflix

“Ziwe” – Stream on Showtime

“Snowfall” – Stream on Hulu

“Living Single” – Stream on Hulu

“Wutang: An American Saga” – Stream on Hulu

“Queen Sugar” – Stream on Hulu

“black-ish” – Stream on Hulu

“Atlanta” – Stream on Hulu

“This is Us” – Stream on Hulu

“Your Attention Please” – Stream on Hulu

“Ms. Pat Show” – Stream on BET+

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” – Debuting Feb. 23 on Disney+

Films

‘Beverly Hills Cop’ 3-Film Collection (1984, 1987, 1994) – Stream on HBO Max

‘Black Boy Joy’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘King Richard’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Blood Diamond’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Brown Sugar’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Charm City Kings’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Harlem Nights’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘In the Heat of the Night’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Jackie Brown’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Love & Basketball’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Malcolm X’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Lottery Ticket’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Cleopatra Jones’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Dreamgirls’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Black Is King’ – Stream on Netflix

‘Dolemite is My Name’ – Stream on Netflix

‘Passing’ – Stream on Netflix

‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ – Stream on Netflix

‘Da 5 Bloods’ – Stream on Netflix

‘Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History’ – Stream on Netflix

‘Pose’ – – Stream on Netflix

‘Good Burger’ – Stream on Netflix

‘Superfly’ – Stream on HBO

‘Woo’ – Stream on Netflix

Stand-Up Comedy Specials

‘Cedric the Entertainer: Taking You Higher’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Chris Rock: Bigger & Blacker’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘D.L. Hughley: Going Home’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Dave Chappelle: Killin’ Them Softly’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Jerrod Carmichael: 8’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Martin Lawrence: You So Crazy’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Orlando Leyba: Adorable’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Tracy Morgan: Black and Blue’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Wanda Sykes: Not Normal’ – Stream on Netflix

‘Deon Cole: Cole Hearted’ – Stream on Netflix

‘Dave Chappelle: The Closer’ – Stream on Netflix

‘Kat Williams: The Pimp Chronicles pt. 1’ – Stream on Netflix

‘Sommore: The Reign Continues’ – Stream on Netflix

‘Def Comedy Jam 25’ – Stream on Netflix

Documentaries

‘Becoming’ – Stream on Netflix

‘The Black Godfather’ – Stream on Netflix

‘Chillin’ Island’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Baltimore Rising’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Beah: A Black Woman Speaks’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Being Serena’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Black Art: In The Absence of Light’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Black Moderates and Black Militants’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Black Panthers’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘By the People: The Election of Barack Obama’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Cicero March’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches’ – Debuting Feb. 23 on HBO Max

‘Freedom on My Mind’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Growing Up Milwaukee’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘John Lewis: Good Trouble’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Kareem: Minority of One’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Fight’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Oscar Micheaux: The Superhero of Black Filmmaking’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Paul Robeson: Tribute to an Artist’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘People’s Right to Know: Police vs. Reporters’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Police Power and the Freedom of Assembly: The Gregory March’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Summer of Soul’ – Stream on Hulu

Animation

‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Black Dynamite’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘The Boondocks,’ (S1-S4) – Stream on HBO Max

‘Gen:Lock’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Loiter Squad’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Mostly 4 Millennials’ – Stream on HBO Max

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ – Stream on HBO Max

“Static Shock” – Stream on HBO Max

Todd McFarlane’s ‘Spawn’ – Stream on HBO Max

“Tropical Cop Tales” – Stream on HBO Max

“Vixen” – Stream on HBO Max

“Young Justice” – Stream on HBO Max

“Karma’s World” – Stream on Netflix

“Yasuke” – Stream on Netflix

“Canvas” – Stream on Netflix

