Must-Watch List: Tuesday Nights Are For Grand Crew & Abbott Elementary [Fan Reactions Inside]

Two new shows are taking over Tuesday night television. Fans can’t stop talking about NBC’s Grand Crew and ABC’s Abbott Elementary, which airs 30 minutes apart on different networks. Discover more about how these shows that, in only a few episodes, have been added to viewers’ must-watch lists.

Grand Crew

The new NBC sitcom created by Dan Goor follows a group of friends who always find the humor in career moves, dating drama and more as they live out their best lives as young Black professionals in LA. The crew consists of Noah, a hopeless romantic in too much of a hurry to settle down; his sister Nicky, who lives her life to the fullest; Sherm, an unexpected genius who plays the dating odds; Anthony, a finance guy who’s all about his career; and Wyatt, who’s happy to be married and out of the dating scene. No matter how chaotic life gets, they always make time to hang out at their favorite bar for good laughs and great wine.

The first episode aired Dec. 14, 2021. Fans are enjoying the character’s unique nuances and the unexpected comedy that follows. The show airs on NBC Tuesday nights at 8:30 pm EST and it can be streamed the following morning on Hulu.

Here’s what fans are saying:

Abbott Elementary

ABC’s new mockumentary styled workplace comedy created by Quinta Brunson is a must watch for many reasons. It follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers and a slightly tone-deaf principal. The group of educators find themselves thrown together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

The first episode debuted Dec. 7, 2021. Some may find this show nostalgic, comparing it to the likes of The Office, a first-of-its kind mockumentary work place comedy. While other fans have quickly discovered how distinctive Abbott Elementary is to the niche comedy genre. The show airs on ABC Tuesday nights at 9:00 pm EST and it can also be streamed the following morning on Hulu.

Here’s what fans are saying:

Catch both of these entertaining shows tonight on NBC and ABC respectively. Happy watching!

