Love Is in the Air: Olympian Simone Biles Announces Engagement to NFL Player Jonathan Owens [Photos]

Love is in the air! Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens announced their engagement Tuesday (Feb. 15) on social media.

Biles shared a few photos with Owens as he popped the question along with the caption, “woke up a fiancée. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married.”

Biles is still in bliss, sharing more photos on her Instagram account, including a video of her gorgeous, massive engagement ring. The sparkly, oval-cut diamond ring is impressive.

“The easiest yes,” Biles wrote in her caption.

The athletic couple met over the Internet before the pandemic hit, which likely was a love at first slide moment for the two all stars.

Owens told Texas Monthly in January 2021 that the shutdown created more time for them to get to know each other better.

“It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything,” he said. “So we used it to get to know each other—really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”

On Wednesday morning (Feb. 16), Biles said that she was still celebrating her new status as a fiancée, writing on her Instagram Story, “The day after still on cloud 9 & in complete shock.”

In another Instagram Story post, Biles shared another selfie and wrote that “between getting engaged / start planning a wedding & starting the house building process, we have our hands FULL.”

Simone is tied as the most decorated gymnast of all time. Jonathan is a safety for the Houston Texans with 8 assists in his short three year career. On December 26, 2021 had his first career interception and first fumble recovery in the Texans’ upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers. If the couple decides to conceive after marriage, we would be excited to see how athletic that baby might become.

Congrats to Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens on their engagement!

