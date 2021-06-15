Simone Biles Talks USA Gymnastics, Therapy, & More As Glamour Magazine’s June Cover Girl [Photos]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Simone Biles got the cover girl treatment for the June 2021 digital issue of Glamour magazine. Alongside a beautiful cover photo the publication has hailed the gymnastics champion, who made history this year, as the greatest of all time. In case you missed it, Simone won her seventh consecutive all-around championship at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which made her the first woman to take home seven titles.

With Glamour, she talks about criticizing USA Gymnastics, quarantine, going to therapy, and more. On the topic of therapy, Simone shares a really important message, telling Glamour she learned she shouldn’t feel ashamed of needing help. Check out some quotes below. The photographer behind the stunning photoshoot was none other than Kennedi Carter, who shot Beyoncé for British Vogue.

On criticizing USA Gymnastics and continuing to compete for the organization:

“I’m still here, so it’s not going to disappear—we have power behind it. Probably by compartmentalizing. I try not to think about it because I can’t afford to—if I let them rule me, then they’re winning. I know I’m doing it for me. I do it because I still have such a passion for it.”

On quarantine hobbies:

“I feel like everybody was painting, or knitting, or doing something cool in quarantine, so I was like, ‘I’m going to learn how to do my makeup, my hair, and my nails.’ I almost ruined my nails, so that is no longer permitted. I’ve definitely gotten better at doing my hair, but clearly I’m not gifted in that department. I’m just really trying to find who I am.”

On going to therapy:

“I’ve learned it’s okay to ask for help if you need it. One of the very first sessions, I didn’t talk at all. I just wouldn’t say anything. I was like, ‘I’m not crazy. I don’t need to be here.’ I thought I could figure it out on my own, but that’s sometimes not the case. And that’s not something you should feel guilty or ashamed of. Once I got over that fact, I actually enjoyed it and looked forward to going to therapy. It’s a safe space.”

Full cover story here and more photos below. Salute the young queen!

