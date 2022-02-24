Fatherhood Is Fly: Jacky Oh Brings The Baby Bump Out For ‘Uncharted’ Date Night With DC Young Fly

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

Big things are poppin’ for DC Young Fly and his love Jacky Oh.

The couple had a lit Valentine’s Day week that included a date night out for a special exclusive screening of “Uncharted,” and a big baby reveal…

The couple were photographed in matching denim looks at an Atlanta screening for “Uncharted” at the iPic Theater in Colony Square. The couple hadn’t yet announced the pregnancy but we happened to catch a glimpse of that bump poking out. Aren’t they cute?

Check out a clip from DC Young Fly and Ms Jacky Oh’s official baby announcement below:

The couple are expecting their third kiddo. How cute was the pregnancy reveal with big sis Nova and lil sis Nala?

Mommy is absolutely glowing.

The couple have two young daughters and DC has been joking that he’s just destined to be an all-girl dad.

Do you think he’s right? Or will the third time be a boy?

Check out the gender reveal below:

ISSA BOY! Congratulations to the happy couple on their beautiful family. We love that they got predictions from all the gender reveal attendees. There were a whole lot of folks rooting for a little boy and their wishes are coming true.

Much love to this dynamic duo. We are wishing you a safe and healthy delivery Ms Jacky Oh and DC congratulations on being such an incredible family man. We love to see it.

Fatherhood is definitely fly!

Also On Global Grind: