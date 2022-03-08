Couple Up Or Collab? Da Baby Has A Cute Nickname For Lizzo

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

Does Da Baby have a celebrity crush on Lizzo?

In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Da Baby responded to DJ Envy’s suggestion that he date Lizzo saying, “Lizzo knows what time it is, I call her Lil Sexy. So when you refer to her when you speak to me call her Lil Sexy. That’s my nickname for her.”

It seems like Da Baby is being facetious but do you think these two would make a cute couple or would they be better off sticking to collaborating creatively?

The full interview covered a wide range of topics including his “cancellation” over the homophobic comments made at Rolling Loud, his thoughts on Kanye West, being “afraid” of DaniLeigh’s brother and coming out with new music.

Check out the full interview below:

