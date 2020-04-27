The Juice: 11 Times Lizzo Bared It All While Not GAF About A Body Shamer’s Opinion

Today is Lizzo’s 32nd birthday and we want to celebrate the hardworking, social norm-breaking icon.

You see, Lizzo catches a ton of flak for baring it all as often as she possibly can. Some say her nudity is annoying, others say it’s inappropriate, but we want to applaud the star for putting her battle with body positivity out there for the world to see. Recently, she hit up Instagram with a video that bared all of that JUICE and in the caption, talked about self-hatred “creeping in.”

ALSO: Black Dad Appreciation | Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Is A Top-Notch #GirlDad In These Heart-Melting Moments

“It’s been a long ass day 😫 🍑 focus on a body part u don’t like about yourself and show it some love today,” she wrote, adding “This quarantine has a lot of people suffering from mental health issues because we can’t get out and do our normal coping/self care routines…. self hatred was starting to creep up on me but I gotta remember I’m 110% that b*tch 💁🏾‍♀️ love you!”

Fans praised the singer’s openness and honesty in the comments. “Thank you for inspiring a generation of women to love ourselves more ❤️ you make a difference every day,” one wrote, with many echoing the sentiment. This wasn’t the first time Lizzo spoke on the topic and we’re confident it won’t be the last. Check out 11 times our fave, Lizzo, bared it all on social media and while you’re at it, thank the heavens for a young woman like her, who many, many people can relate to and heal through.

ALSO: Meet Niles Fitch | He’s Making History As Disney’s First Black, Live-Action Prince [Photos]