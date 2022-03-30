Move Over SKIMS, A New Shapewear Is In Town: Lizzo Announces Shapewear Line ‘Yitty’

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Move over SKIMS, a new shapewear line is in town. Artist Lizzo announces her own shapewear brand called Yitty today (Mar. 30).

The Houston artist shared a tweet on her personal account today celebrating her long-awaited underwear line. A mesmerizing photo teases the new shapewear, a photo of what appears to be Lizzo’s buns with a “Yitty” tattoo on one cheek. The photo’s caption that reads, “this is a dream 5 years in the making…. Introducing @YittyOfficial: Shapewear you can wear Underwear, Overwear, Anywhere. For Every Damn Body. 6X to Xs. Are you ready for the YITTY LIBERATION? Coming soon…”

Shapewear is an undergarment designed to impermanently alter the wearer’s body shape. It is meant to help people achieve what some may find to appear as a more fashionable figure. The function of a foundation garment like Lizzo’s new shapewear line Yitty is to make the body look more seamless under the wearer’s outfit of choice.

Since the Instagram boom, shapewear has become even more popular. More women are looking to achieve the perfect coke bottle figure similar to that of the hottest celebrities and Instagram influencers. Most people found Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, SKIMS, to be the best option. Now, Lizzo is stepping in the business to compete with one of the fasting growing brands.

Lizzo prides her new shapewear line on being an undergarment you can wear as underwear, overwear or anywhere. It is also said to be suited for every body featuring a range of sizes from extra small to 6X.

The multi-faceted artist asks if fans are ready for the “Yitty Liberation” coming soon. No date has been announced for the release, but Lizzo changed her name on Twitter to “follow @Yitty.” The official Yitty Twitter account is private.

Be sure to follow the brand and boss lady, Lizzo, for updates. Check out the announcement below.

