‘Bridgerton’ Stans Rejoice! Season 2 Trailer Promises Romance, Rebellion And Revenge!

We’re so beyond ready for this!

Today Netflix and Shondaland released the official trailer and new images for Bridgerton Season 2 which will return to the streamer for on March 25, 2022.

The new photos take a look at a fan favorite Pall Mall game from the book which appears this season on screen.

The series will honor the order of the popular Julia Quinn novels, with season two telling the romance story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest for love.

As you can probably tell from the trailer, Lord Bridgerton finds himself in a bit of conundrum after he sets his sights on Edwina Sharma only to have his efforts thwarted by her older sister Kate.

To further complicate matters, he and Kate have undeniable sexual chemistry from the very start.

But their storyline isn’t the only one that matters.

The Queen is still absolutely PRESSED to find out the identity of Lady Whistledown.

And the Featherington sisters have their hands full when their cousin arrives to take over the family’s estate.

While Regé-Jean Page won’t be returning for Season 2 we will get to see Phoebe Dyvenor make her return and have quite a lot of input into Anthony’s agonizing decisionmaking.

There are some developments in her life too that you’ll want to see — but we’ll leave the spoilers out of it.

Here’s the full synopsis:

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, the second season of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

The anticipation is agonizing, isn’t it?!

Bridgerton comes to Netflix from Shondaland and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as creator and showrunner.

