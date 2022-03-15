Watch: Kelly Rowland Reconnects With Her Estranged Father After 30 Years

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Life’s too short to remain distant from our loved ones. Kelly Rowland was a guest co-host on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna this morning (Mar. 15) where she shared exclusively for the first time her story of forgiveness and reconnecting with her estranged father after 30 years.

“My understanding of where my dad was as a kid was that he was not really ready as a father,” Rowland shared with Hoda Kotb. “I was angry at him. I was disappointed in him. I had all of those feelings of abandonment. I think as a kid you just feel like if they’re not there they don’t want to be here. So that’s what I felt and that feeling sucked.”

Rowland’s father, Christopher, also joined in studio to share more about their story.

“People used to tell me, ‘I saw your daughter,’ and I used to sit there and say, well, I didn’t, and it used to hurt,” Christopher shares in the interview. “So when Kelly started performing in certain places, I followed her. And when I did go to a couple of places, I didn’t get a chance to see her because security wouldn’t let me see her. It was sad really.” He added, “I wanted to tell Kelly that I love her and that I never gave her up.”

The two shared a heartfelt moment, expressing their gratitude and love for their new rekindled relationship.

“I can only imagine what it felt like to have everything that you want to say for so many years to your child,” Rowland added. “I just allowed him the space, and it was incredible. Underneath all of the disappointment and hurt and anger and fear, that’s somebody you love.”

Watch the entire interview with Kelly Rowland and her father below courtesy of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna here.

