Black Dad Appreciation: ‘Snowfall’ Star Isaiah John Shares Adorable Photos With His Son

Snowfall star Isaiah John shared adorable photos of his son on social media yesterday (Mar. 10). The actor is a proud dad of a 5-month-old baby boy and he appears to be soaking up each moment of fatherhood.
The 26-year-old actor shared three photos of his cute son on Twitter with a simple caption saying, “fatherhood.” John took to social media last September to excitedly announce the birth of his son. Isaiah shared a photo of his newborn son, penning a thoughtful letter. The original post featured a photo of his son alongside a throwback photo of John as a baby.
The caption reads:
On 9/24/21 at 12:12am my son was born. I can’t express the excitement I feel so I will share this letter I wrote him a few months ago.
A letter to my son.
My beautiful son. I thank our Heavenly Father for you every day. You are a blessing. That’s why your beautiful mother gave you such a powerful name. She knew you were going to be a great man of God. You are a leader. You are anointed. You are chosen. I promise to show and teach you how to be a well rounded man. A man that loves. A man that leads. A man that always looks to Our Heavenly Father for answers. I am looking forward to the day we meet in person. I know you can feel my presence while in your mother’s womb so I pray when I hold you it feels like home🤍.
P.s. he looks just like me. Next slide is a photo of me when I was born.
John is not only a loving Black father, but he is best known for his role in Snowfall. The Atlanta born and raised actor portrays Franklin’s life-long friend, Leon Simmons, in the popular FX series.
Check out the latest photos of Isaiah John and his beautiful baby boy below. That’s how you do fatherhood.