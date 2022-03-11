Black Dad Appreciation: ‘Snowfall’ Star Isaiah John Shares Adorable Photos With His Son

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Snowfall star Isaiah John shared adorable photos of his son on social media yesterday (Mar. 10). The actor is a proud dad of a 5-month-old baby boy and he appears to be soaking up each moment of fatherhood.

The 26-year-old actor shared three photos of his cute son on Twitter with a simple caption saying, “fatherhood.” John took to social media last September to excitedly announce the birth of his son. Isaiah shared a photo of his newborn son, penning a thoughtful letter. The original post featured a photo of his son alongside a throwback photo of John as a baby.

The caption reads:

On 9/24/21 at 12:12am my son was born. I can’t express the excitement I feel so I will share this letter I wrote him a few months ago.

A letter to my son.

My beautiful son. I thank our Heavenly Father for you every day. You are a blessing. That’s why your beautiful mother gave you such a powerful name. She knew you were going to be a great man of God. You are a leader. You are anointed. You are chosen. I promise to show and teach you how to be a well rounded man. A man that loves. A man that leads. A man that always looks to Our Heavenly Father for answers. I am looking forward to the day we meet in person. I know you can feel my presence while in your mother’s womb so I pray when I hold you it feels like home🤍.

P.s. he looks just like me. Next slide is a photo of me when I was born.

John is not only a loving Black father, but he is best known for his role in Snowfall. The Atlanta born and raised actor portrays Franklin’s life-long friend, Leon Simmons, in the popular FX series.

Check out the latest photos of Isaiah John and his beautiful baby boy below. That’s how you do fatherhood.

