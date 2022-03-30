Watch: Kandi Burruss Joins R&B Singer Jazmine In ‘Bridgerton’ Inspired Music Video For “Money and Cars”

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

R&B singer and dancer Jazmine debuts Bridgerton-inspired music video for her sultry new single “Money and Cars,” as a 24-hour exclusive on Pinterest TV. The video premiered on the platform Sunday, March 27 and it is now available on Jazmine’s official YouTube channel. Be sure to watch the official video below.

The special Pinterest TV release is the first of its kind partnership on the brand new platform. Jazmine found inspiration from popular Netflix series Bridgerton. The music video also features an all Black cast and production team, including Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, The Young and the Restless star Lauren Lott, and director Melissa Eno Effa.

“I think it’s important for us as Black women to be seen on and off the camera,” Jazmine says about hiring an all-Black cast and production team. “It wasn’t until I was much older [that] I realized the effects that lack of representation had on me. This video is very symbolic to the things that make us beautiful as Black women, as women of color, and as creatives. I am happy Pinterest and their team saw the vision and assisted us in making history.”

The single “Money and Cars” is produced by Grammy-nominated producer Gourty Maxx, who has worked with the likes of Musiq Soulchild, Tayla Parx and Keke Wyatt. It also features artist and producer SLiM Wav, who has worked with Summer Walker, 6lack and Raury.

The video takes us back to the 1900s. Except our royal highness, Jazmine has the ultimate authority on which man is worthy of any lady’s time. It features a dance break from Jazmine and her dancers. The video also highlights Black-owned products including RHOA star Porsha Williams’ Go Naked Haircompany and from Luxury Original Grillz.

Jazmine began her journey in entertainment at the tender age of 4 years old through formal dance training and talent shows. Her passion and talents led her to work with renowned artists, including Tamar Braxton and Xscape, which is where she most likely developed a relationship with Burruss. Jazmine has also established partnerships with global brands like Coca-Cola, Sprite and Sally Beauty.

Jazmine is on her way to becoming a force in music as she has already garnered over 200k streams across digital streaming platforms. “Money and Cars” will be featured on Jazmine and Gourty Maxx’s collaborative album to be released in Summer 2022

Until then, watch the “Money and Cars” video below.

