Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa Reference Legendary Pop Culture Moment At 2022 Grammy’s [Photos]

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa referenced a legendary pop culture moment at the 2022 Grammy’s and fans are now realizing just how iconic it was. The two music stars presented at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in matching Versace gowns with gold accents and stole the show with a nod to two Pop icons.

On Sunday, April 3, Dua Lipa joined collaborator Megan Thee Stallion on stage in Las Vegas to present the award for ‘Best New Artist,’ and the two ended up twinning. Fans share their excitement on social media about how the two artists came out in matching Versace gowns. (insert Spider man meme here)

What many fans just realized is that the moment referenced the 1998 Video Music Awards when Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey came out matching to make light of their alleged feud. Check out the video from the 1998 MTV VMA’s below:

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion used their onstage moment to pay homage to two of music’s greatest artists.

The two artists recently released their latest single, “Sweetest Pie” in what appeared to be an unlikely but ideal collaboration. The song is already doing numbers, reaching No. 15 on the US Billboard Hot 100 charts. Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion used their onstage moment from this year’s Grammys as a way to celebrate the iconic talents that came before them and continue to promote their trending single.

Check out their song “Sweetest Pie” below.

Check out photos from their presentation at the Grammy’s below:

