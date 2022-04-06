Watch: Larenz Tate Shares A Nostalgic Clip From 90’s Fox Series ‘South Central’ Calling It ‘Very Impactful’

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Larenz Tate gets nostalgic in a recent social media post about a comedy-drama series he starred in entitled South Central. The 90’s show had a short run, but Tate remembers it as “very impactful.”

The series debuted April 5, 1994 on Fox. South Central’s logline is simple: A single mother struggles to raise her children in South Central Los Angeles. The comedy-drama series starred Tate, Tina Lifford, Tasha Scott, Keith Mbulo, Paula Kelly, Ken Page and Maia Campbell. South Central employed countless other flourishing talents at the time including actors Clifton Powell, Shar Jackson, Lamont Bentley, Malinda Williams, Jennifer Lopez and Michael Beach.

It followed a single mom, played by Lifford, on her quest to raise her children with little to no money. In the clip Tate shared on Twitter yesterday (April 5), Lifford’s character Joan Mosley gets home from work with questions for her eldest son, Andre played by Tate.

“Where’d all this food come from,” the mom asks in the clip. Andre begins to point to the table of food and pulls out a wad of cash to show off to his mom for approval. He was quickly dismissed and asked how he could have legally gotten all of this money.

The show tackled important issues including single parenthood, capitalism, gun and gang violence, and more in the short pilot season.

Tate says that some fans argue the show was before its time, but he feels the show was “right on time.” He goes on to share that the “decision makers” were not onboard to continue the show, which ultimately ended after 10 short episodes.

The Power star tweeted a short clip from the show with a caption saying, “a very impactful TV series labeled a comedy-drama premiered April 5, 1994 entitled, “South Central”. It ended after 10 episodes. Some say it was before it’s time. I say it was right on time. The “decision makers” didn’t support it like other American family shows. #SouthCentral”

Tate and a few of the show’s guest stars have continued to perform in prominent series and films over the years, but for most of the cast, it was the end. The series ending is unfortunate. Would South Central be a necessary storyline to revisit today? Comment your thoughts below.

View Tate’s tweet and watch a short clip from the show below.

Also On Global Grind: