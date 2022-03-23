Fan Reactions: Viral Clip Of R. Kelly Singing To A Young Girl From His Prison Cell Raises Concerns On Social Media

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

A viral post reveals singer and songwriter R. Kelly singing to one fan live from his prison cell. The fan joyfully posted to her personal TikTok account and the Internet is subsequently bashing and praising her for it.

The video shows the fan on speaker phone, requesting the imprisoned R&B singer to sing a song for her. She says, “I wanted to ask you something. Can you sing a song for me?” He responds, “what do you want?” She promptly requests his single, “Love Letter.” R. Kelly belts out a deep groan and sigh and the fan starts the song for him, “did you get my call?”

R. Kelly begins singing the popular hook as the two girls in the video laugh with glee and give thanks to the singer.

The strangest part of the entire exchange is that the TikTok user posted the video with the caption, “when your dad goes to the same prison as R. Kelly,” as if the two attended the same church or supermarket.

Fans are expressing their many concerns on social media. The post can be perceived in many ways. Some people say she is the “luckiest woman alive.” While others find this entire exchange sickening. Others don’t believe the man singing in the video is even R. Kelly. It definitely sounds exactly like the record, but we can’t confirm or deny these claims.

Regardless, the post flagged a variation of concerns and comments from social media users, and we have a list of our favorite fan reactions below. Comment your thoughts on R. Kelly singing to the young girl from his prison cell.