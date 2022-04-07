Watch: Key Glock Speaks About His Late Cousin Young Dolph For The First Time In Viral Clip [Video]

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Rapper Key Glock speaks about the loss of his cousin and close friend Young Dolph, who died last year. The young artist set down with entertainment journalist, Speedy Moorman, in his first interview since Dolph’s untimely death to discuss his whereabouts and what’s next for him. Check out the viral clip that has been circulating the Internet below.

Young Dolph was fatally killed in Memphis, Tennessee on November 17, 2021. The rapper had been through similar experiences before his death. He often rapped about being shot, the violence that surrounded him and his enemies praying on his ultimate downfall. Dolph’s songs like “100 Shots” or the entire album Bulletproof showcase the life that he simply could not escape.

It is the people Dolph’s left behind that makes the situation more traumatizing. He left behind a longtime partner, children and his younger cousin Key Glock. The relationship he shared with Key Glock was special. The two had a musical chemistry that would set Key Glock up to be the next biggest act out of Memphis, but their union was unfortunately short-lived.

In a recent interview, Key Glock shares how he is maintaining since his cousin’s death. He simply responds, “I’m content.” When the journalist asks what he meant by that, he goes on to say, “I’m not getting no better and I’m not getting no worse.”

The situation is heartbreaking. Our hearts and prayers go out to Key Glock and the rest of Young Dolph’s family as they continue to mourn and heal. Check out the short clip from the interview below.

