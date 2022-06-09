Happy Pride Month: What To Watch List

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Happy Pride Month! In 2022, there is far more to choose from when finding television series and films that explore LGBTQ+ stories. We want to share a list of insightful, entertaining and noteworthy shows and movies for you to watch during Pride Month.

Historically, LGBTQ+ stories were not shown in media. Storytelling has since evolved into a variety of impactful series and films that represent the underrepresented. It may seem like we have made great strides in entertainment, but there is still a long way to go.

More streaming companies are doing their due diligence to support LGBTQ+ stories, especially throughout the month of June, which is Pride Month. Companies like Netflix, Peacock and Amazon Prime have sections on their platforms specifically dedicated to the stories surrounding the LGBTQ+ community.

Our hope is that one day these stories involving LGBTQ+ characters will be like any other love story. One day the LGBTQ+ focused stories that are seemingly unusual to heterosexuals will feel inclusive to everyone. The reality is that people in this community don’t feel any different than their heterosexual counterparts. It’s society that makes them feel excluded.

We continue to change the narrative by celebrating the variety of content across platforms, which magnify LGBTQ+ stories.

Check out this list of what to watch during 2022 Pride Month:

Disney+

Glee

Never Have I Ever

I Care A Lot

Pixar Sparkshort, Out

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Better Nate Than Ever

Marvel’s Jessica Jones

Netflix

First Kill

Sex Education

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

Black Lightning

POSE

STARZ

P-Valley

Connie and Carla

Take My Wife

HBO/HBO Max

Legendary

Paris Is Burning

Veneno

Pause with Sam Jay

Hacks

Pariah

Transhood

The Gospel According To Andre

Degrassi: The Next Generation

Euphoria

Amazon Prime

Rocketman

God Loves Uganda

Pride

Tab Hunter Confidential

Dior and I

Heartstone

Halston

Green Butterflies

The One That Got Away (premieres June 24)

Peacock

The Kids Are All Right

Brokeback Moutnain

Milk

Bel-Air

Far From Heaven

Sal

Such Good People

Project Runway

Light in the Water

Hulu

Switched at Birth

Love, Victor

Ru Paul’s Drag Race

The Bisexual

Schitt’s Creek

The L Word

Pride

Tubi

Boys Don’t Cry

Carol

Gaycation

I Love You Phillip Morris

Jeffrey

XXY

Queer As Folk

God’s Own Country

Lingua Franca

Other Networks

All American: Homecoming (The CW)

Ghosts (CBS/Paramount+)

Book of Queer (Discovery+)

Generation Drag

Enjoy! Comment your favorite Pride Month shows and films below.