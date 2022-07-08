Doechii Exudes Confidence On New Single ‘B*tch I’m Nice’

Today (July 8), Tampa native Doechii dropped the energetic anthem ‘B*tch I’m Nice.’

On the minute and a half track, the 23-year-old shows off the electric flow that we’ve come to love from her as she admires herself. The uptempo dance-ready single finds Doechii in her bag, boastfully spitting about a range of topics from high fashion to her ability to have another woman’s baby father sexting her. You can listen to the new bop here.

Doechii has been on quite a roll as of late. She was recently announced as a 2022 XXL Freshman. She also had two fiery television performances of her hits ‘Persuasive’ and ‘Crazy’: one on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and the other on the main stage if the BET Awards. You can watch both of them below.

The Swamp Princess also performed at the prestigious Essence Festival in New Orleans, was nabbed as the RADAR US Cover Artist at Spotify, the VEVO DSCVR Artist for June, the BET Artist of the Month for June, named a Billboard Queer Game-Changer for Pride and now as MTV’s Push Artist for July.

Rolling Stone and The LA Times named ‘Persuasive‘ as one of the ‘Best Songs of 2022 So Far,’ while Complex listed ‘Crazy‘ as one of the ‘Best Songs of 2022 So Far.’ NPR picked her as an artist to watch, stating “‘Crazy’ lets us know she’s coming in swinging.” Together the combined streams across both songs total more than 20 million.

‘Persuasive’ and ‘Crazy’ are a testament to the breadth of Doechii’s sound and talents. She has dominated the internet since the release of her unwaveringly original EPs- 2020’s ‘Oh the Places You’ll Go‘ and 2021’s BRA-LESS-and the single ‘Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,’ which has generated over 35 million streams on Spotify alone.

In addition to featuring on Isaiah Rashad’s ‘Wat U Sed,’ she was named one of Spotify’s “Most Necessary Artists to Watch in 2022” and tipped as an Artist To Watch by Complex, XXL, Rolling Stone, Pigeons & Planes, and Hiphopdx.

It indeed is Doechii season! Let us know how you’re feeling about ‘B*tch I’m Nice’ in the comments! To stay connected with everything Doechii, follow her Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and her website.