Michaela Coel, Zendaya, Andra Day & More To Be Honored At 2021 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

The 2021 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards are quickly approaching and this year’s show is sure to awe and inspire.

Via press release, Essence announced its plans to honor Whoopi Goldberg, Cynthia Erivo, Zendaya, Michaela Coel and Andra Day during the ceremony, which will be hosted by Laverne Cox. Additionally, the media company also announced its 2nd annual Essence Hollywood House, hosted by Storm Reid and featuring interactive conversations, virtual panels, and masterclasses.

But that’s not all — while the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event was previously marketed as an invite-only luncheon, this year’s show will be streamed as a virtual experience. AND, Andra Day is also set to perform!

“Every year, we start our planning for ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood with one important question: What stories amplified Black women’s experiences?” said Cori Murray, ESSENCE Deputy Editor and co-producer of Black Women in Hollywood since its inception. “This year’s honorees and their individual projects have helped reframe and expand the narrative of Black women’s joy, pain, challenges and triumphs on screen that have allowed so many of us to see pieces of our own lives within. With the added layer of the pandemic, these master storytellers have kept us sane and more importantly, seen.”

The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards will air Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 7-10 p.m. on EssenceStudios.com and Essence.com. Essence Hollywood House will be held the following day, Friday, April 23. To register visit Essence.com.

