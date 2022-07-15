New York Emergency Officials Release A PSA To Prepare Residents For A Nuclear Attack

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Emergency officials in New York released a public service announcement (PSA) to help residents prepare for a nuclear attack.

Since the tragedy of 9/11, New York is largely viewed as a city, which stays on high alert. As one of America’s major metropolises, New York emergency officials sudden interest in cautioning residents about a potential nuclear attack isn’t completely strange. It does come with some warranted anxiety for Empire State residents.

On Monday (July 11), the New York City Emergency Management Department released a new PSA that officials believe will prepare Empire State residents for a nuclear attack. Officials stress the chance of a nuclear attack is “very low.” They still believe it’s significant information to keep residents safe in the event of a nuclear attack.

“While the likelihood of a nuclear weapon incident occurring in/near New York City is very low, it is important New Yorkers know the steps to stay safe. The new PSA encourages New Yorkers to take key, simple steps in the event of such an incident,” New York City Emergency Management stated in a press release given to the Hudson Valley Post.

Here are the tips they shared in the PSA:

Get Inside

1. Get inside fast.

2. Get into a building.

3. Move away from windows.

Stay Inside

1. Shut doors and windows.

2. Go to the middle of the building if you don’t have a basement.

3. Get clean if you feel you may have been exposed.

4. Remove clothing and shower.

Stay Tuned

1. Follow the media.

2. Sign up for notify NYC.

3. Officials will send wireless emergency alerts.

4. Stay put.

New York officials did not go into detail as to why they decided to release nuclear attack tips.

Watch the PSA below here.