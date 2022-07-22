R&B Songstress India Shawn Releases Her Long-Awaited Debut Album ‘Before We Go Deeper’

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

R&B songstress India Shawn releases her long-awaited full-length debut album Before We Go Deeper today (July 22). Check out the full track list below and stream the album.

India Shawn is a proven creative disruptor, who finally unleashed her debut project with the world. Before We Go Deeper follows her successful 2021 EP Before We Go. India’s debut album similarly flaunts a myriad of moods and her beautiful aura shines bright on the single “Caught in the Middle.”

Shawn is sure to bring out the vocals and good instrumentation in her music. This album showcases every side of India’s inimitable style. Her voice floats on each track with the sweetest sound. The project also boasts fan favorites such as “Cali Love,” “Don’t Play With My Heart,” “Too Sweet” featuring Unkown Mortal Orchestra, “Not Too Deep” featuring 6LACK, and “Movin ON” featuring Anderson .Paak, who she notably toured with as a background vocalist.

With just a few teases of the record “Exchange” earlier this summer, India has already generated well over 317k Spotify streams and attracted widespread praise.

India Shawn is bringing back real R&B, soul and funkiness music-lovers are craving. Dive into Before We Go Deeper here.

Before We Go Deeper Tracklist