The ‘Renaissance’ Rollout: A Look At Beyoncé’s Album Rollouts Over The Years

Late last night, Tidal revealed the release of Beyoncé new album, Renaissance and fans are overjoyed. Days before, Beyoncé generated buzz by removing her profile pictures form her social media accounts, causing fans to discuss what could be next for Queen Bey. Contrary to her last two solo albums, this seems to be a more thoughtful and strategic rollout.

It’s been 6 years since Lemonade and 9 years since her self-titled album Beyoncé were released. These two projects served as an innovative way for artists to rollout albums by simply surprising fans and dropping it out the blue. Subsequently, the release of Beyoncé in 2013 became one of the most transformative moments in music.

The promotional photo Tidal released last night suggests “Act I” of Renaissance will debut July 29. That’s a little over a month out, and far more time than Beyoncé releasing a visual album like Lemonade on a whim in 2016. Beyoncé’s social media profiles have since been updated to correspond with the release date. We are unsure of her plans, but there are only a few possibilities with this project. Either Beyoncé plans to release additional installments or “Acts” to Renaissance after this first drop or it will be divided into multiple parts with the first being released on the 29th. Only time will tell.

There are pre-orders for multiple editions of a box set for the album on her site now. No album art or trackless has been revealed yet.

Beyoncé did reveal that she was working on new music in an interview last summer, even mentioning the word renaissance: “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

Renaissance is out 7/29. Pre-order it here.

