Get Ya Supplies Ready: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Returns For Season 2 With Motownphilly Fueled Promo

School is back in session!

It’s back to school season and we’re ecstatic for the return of “Abbott Elementary.” The beloved series just released their Season 2 promote and boy did they go all the way Philly with this jawn. Check it out below!

BRILLIANT right?! We love that they incorporated the Boyz II Men classic “Motownphilly” for the teaser. What did you think?

Anyway, Philly’s favorite educators are gearing up for another school year, which means more workplace laughs are on the way. Nominated for seven Emmy® Awards, including a nod for Outstanding Comedy Series and three history-making nominations for series creator and star Quinta Brunson, season two of “Abbott Elementary” is set to debut on its new night, WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

We’re so excited about Quinta Brunson’s success too, we just reported last week about her inking a new overall deal with Warner Bros Television. She’s been so successful with Abbott and so have her all-star ensemble cast. The show has made us huge fans of Janelle James and Zack Fox and we’ve loved how the show has brought more acclaim for Tyler James Williams and Sheryl Lee Ralph. We’re so excited for Season 2 we might have to go back-to-school shopping for a new fit!

If you can’t get enough “Abbott Elementary,” you can catch up on the most-quotable moments with tonight’s “Abbott Elementary” binge-a-thon (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We can’t wait to see the next season!