Cutie Heiress Harris Can Do It All: Watch Her Sing & Skate To “Cruella de Vil”

T.I. and Tiny’s adorable six year old daughter, Heiress Harris, was spotted singing, skating and dancing around the house last weekend. What fans are discovering is that the young Heiress has some vocals on her already. Check out the video inside.

The music couple’s youngest daughter has been following in her mommy’s footsteps as a mini songstress, since they began posting her singing as a toddler. Heiress’ personal social media account posted the little diva two days ago in a pair of pink skates dancing before filming a new episode of “Cooking Cousins” with her older cousin Kamaya.

The video is simply captioned, “Prepping for #cookingcousins.”

Heiress prances around the house, singing the official theme song, “Cruella de Vil.” Many artists like Disney star Selena Gomez have done their own renditions of the original song, but Heiress’ version is our new favorite. There is a certain level of sass and confidence that pierces through. Heiress’ energy is undeniable. T.I. and Tiny have another performer in the house, and they are fostering all of her talents.

Her aunty Kandi Burruss commented on the video saying, “That girl be sangin!”

From singing, dancing and cooking, the six year old is growing up to be such a little star. Heiress may look tiny but she is mighty and ready to entertain. It is most impressive that the little star doesn’t shy away from the camera, but totally embraces it.

We look forward to watching baby Harris continue to grow in her talents and passions. Who knows maybe she will have her own singing and cooking show one day.

Check out the adorable video below: