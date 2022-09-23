Exclusive: Sanaa Lathan, Emerging Star Jamila Gray & Best-Selling Author Angie Thomas Talk ‘On The Come Up’ & More!

Alex “Alejandro” Ford is an award-winning journalist, elderly millennial, and crab leg connoisseur who’s been with Bossip since 2013. He currently serves as Senior Editor focusing on trending celebrity topics, fun celebrity interviews, and entertainment event recaps. With over 10 years of digital media experience, the pop culture junkie and his hilarious headlines have been featured in the New York Times, Buzzfeed, Jezebel, WIRED, VH1, and "Bossip On WeTV" where he became a popular GIF on social media. In his off time, Alex enjoys cooking, watching movies, customizing thrift clothing, and eating free food at industry events.

On the come up!

Paramount+ is stepping into the battle rap arena with Sanaa Lathan‘s directorial debut ‘On The Come Up‘ starring newcomer Jamila Gray, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith, Mike Epps, and more in the buzzy coming-of-age drama that premiered at the famed Toronto Film Festival.

We caught up with the beloved actress, Jamila Gray, and beloved author Angie Thomas (‘The Hate U Give’) to talk ‘On The Come Up,’ delivering an authentic story, the power of Hip-Hop, and more in our interviews you can enjoy below:

Based on the New York Times’ #1 best-selling novel by Angie Thomas, ‘On The Come Up’ is the story of gifted 16-year-old rapper Bri who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm in order to lift up her family and do right by the legacy of her father–a local hip hop legend whose career was cut short by gang violence.

But when her first hit song goes viral for all the wrong reasons, she finds herself torn between the authenticity that got her this far and the false persona that the industry wants to impose upon her.

Peep the trailer below:

“We are thrilled to bring a truly inspiring film about fighting for your dreams to the service this fall,” said Tanya Giles, Paramount+’s chief programming officer in an interview with Deadline. ‘On The Come Up’ is a moving love letter to hip hop and an entertaining film for all ages.”

‘On The Come up’ is now playing in select theaters and streaming exclusively on Paramount+.