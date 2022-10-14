Diddy & Doechii Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Oct 10-Oct 14)

PROJECTS:

*Mach-Hommy – Duck CZN: Tiger Style

Mach-Hommy, along with unwavering collaborator, Tha God Fahim, have now expanded the Duck CZN epic with the release of Duck CZN: Tiger Style, which is now available on streaming platforms. Every experience has a rhythm, this time the pace quickens to hack through the effects of seasonal depression; that feeling of funk that clouds the day. Tiger Style is the immediate door out of your head, a window into a different world where you can self-reflect without guilt of what is gone or to come. Like a Tiger—fast, aggressive, and powerful, cut through the mental clutter by finding somewhere new. “Tiger Style is not an escape, but a relocation, a space where more can be done about the things that are” Mach-Hommy proclaims. “Allow Tiger Style to help you fly south for the winter, as the season changes, so must your behavior and this album is your soundtrack.”

SINGLES:

*Diddy ft. Ashanti, Yung Miami & Bryson Tiller -Gotta Move On (QueensMix)

Sean “Diddy” Combs dropped a bundle and the new official QUEENS REMIX remix and video of “Gotta Move On” featuring Ashanti, Yung Miami and Bryson Tiller. Known for inventing the remix, Diddy delivers a powerful New York beat that reflects the energy of the city with his latest evolution of the song produced by Ron Browz.

Diddy opens the track singing a Phil Collins sample of “In the Air Tonight,” Yung Miami brings a fire standout verse, and Ashanti provides the spice with powerhouse vocals with lyrics reflecting a past relationship. The bundle will also include THE KINGS REMIX featuring Fabolous and Torey Lanez, a DJ remix by Cool and Dre, and the original smash-hit single “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller.

For the video, Diddy returns to his hometown of New York City cruising the streets with Yung Miami and Ashanti while delivering a high energy dance. The video is Directed by Kid Art, Creative Director is Diddy’s longtime collaborator Laurianne Gibson Cameos include King Combs and Justin Combs, Will Traxx, the song’s producer Ron Browz.

*Doechii – Stressed

Today rising star Doechii drops “Stressed” on Top Dawg Entertainment / Capitol Records. “Stressed” follows Doechii’s recent collaboration with SZA, a revamped version of her previous single “Persuasive.” A video for the track, which featured on the she/her/black bitch EP, arrived last month.

*Bobby Fishscale – Made It

Roc Nation hip-hop artist Bobby Fishscale just dropped his new song “Made It.” The track, produced by Mike WiLL Made-It signed producer Lifted, (prod. credits Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Freddie Gibbs and more) takes fans through Bobby’s reflections growing from humble beginnings to his track towards fame. The song captures the rapper’s vivid memories coming face to face with violence and the remaining obstacles he still confronts everyday despite making it out of his hood.

*Willie The Kid & V Don ft. ETO – Heather Gray 2

With an already established long collaborative history, Willie The Kid & V Don have linked back up to rekindle their chemistry for their just-announced joint trilogy project Deutsche Marks III. “With the first single, “Heather Grey 2,” we had to give the people what they want and came to see; reliable art from a brand they can trust” Willie The Kid affirmed. “Deutsche Marks is a brand. Heather Grey is a brand. It’s only right we lead off Deutsche Marks III with “Heather Grey 2.” This is industrial strength rap!” Deutsche Marks III is produced in its entirety by V Don and features guest appearances from Rome Streetz, Ransom, Eto, Abe Linx & Lord Apex. Deutsche Marks III will be released on October 28.

*Marco Pavé – Lifted

Wasting no time following the release of the record’s audio, Marco Pavé liberates the official visual for “Lifted.” The music video for the Manté Carloproduced track was co-directed with Jessi Ujazi, edited by Xtimaand captures Georgetown University’s first Hip-Hop resident artist reciting the song’s lyrics on camera with a quiet confidence. Paying homage to Virginia rap duo Clipse, who recently made their first TV appearance together in years at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, Pavé raps “We ain’t have no palace, but we used to fight like pistons, I did not have no malice, but I Pusha T The limit.”

*Ambré – Drake and Drive

Today, GRAMMY award-winning self-taught musician, producer, and writer Ambré releases her “Drake and Drive” Vevo Performance. The stripped-down performance was filmed at the VEVO studio in Brooklyn, NY.

*Bachi – Ándale

Showing no signs of slowing down following the release of his Facey assisted collaboration “Stop It,”141st Lane Music’s own Bachi unloads the Matt Ferland & Rafel Forter directed clip for “Ándale” featuring Apollo1027. The visual to the 100Graham-produced cut not only showcases the pair’s camera chemistry but seamlessly personifies the Latin leaning Hip-Hop party starter. Asked about how the song came together, the Florida native states:

“The producer hit me with a Spanish guitar layered track and I was in that bag because I’ve been listening to that sound for a while. I had to call Apollo1027 after I came up with the hook for some ideas. What he sent was so hard I told him to stay in that zone. We made sure to do the song justice and blend two sounds into one. I personally think we did a great job at it.”

*A1 x J1 ft. Nemzzz – Don’t Lie

Today, BRIT award nominated pop-rap duo A1 X J1 release their brand new single ‘Don’t Lie’ featuring seventeen year-old rapper Nemzzz. Back with another one of their unique takes on reinventing celebrated anthems, A1 X J1 come correct with a fresh take on Shakira’s ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ in the new single ‘Don’t Lie’. Featuring the instantly recognisable trumpet flourish and reggaeton rythmn, the track is creatively infused with the boys’ love for rap and R&B, upping the tempo whilst trap slaps filter throughout.