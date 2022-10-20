‘Vampire Academy’ Exclusive: Rose And Mason Talk About Their Dreams Of What Life Could Be

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

We’ve got a juicy clip for you to sink your teeth into!

Have you guys been keeping up with “Vampire Academy?”

From the creative mind behind hit vampire franchises such as “The Vampire Diaries,” “The Originals,” and “Legacies,” Julie Plec’s bloodthirsty adaptation of Richelle Mead’s best-selling YA novels explores royal politics, social class, race, LGBTQ+ relationships, and much more.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the episode premiering today, Thursday, October 20.

The following clip shows Rose (Sisi Stringer) connecting with Mason (Andrew Liner) and discussing their desires to live a life outside of the academy – where they are no longer guardians and are free to live their own lives not serving a royal class.

Check out the clip below:

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

The aftermath of the Trials throws the Dominion into chaos. Christian faces a horrific truth. Rose takes drastic measures for her future. A betrayal causes Lissa to face her Darkness.

We love Mason and Rose as a pair!