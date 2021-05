Tune In! Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix This June…

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Netflix has already released its full slate of content for June and let’s just say we’re in for a wild ride. Kicking the summer off strong, the streaming service will drop the highly anticipated second part of Lupin, in addition to Too Hot To Handle season 2, and several new Netflix Originals.

In case you missed it, Lupin (Part 2) will follow Omar Sy in the role of Assane Diop as his quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini tears his family to pieces. “With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger,” the official logline reads.

Keep scrolling for the other titles coming next month. Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens, Jiva!, Ray, Record of Ragnarok, and So Not Worth It are also listed as “Coming Soon.”

Avail. 6/1/21

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 6/2/21

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval — NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

Avail. 6/3/21

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇲🇽

Creator’s File: GOLD — NETFLIX SERIES 🇯🇵

Dancing Queens — NETFLIX FILM 🇸🇪

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM 🇯🇵

Summertime: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹

Avail. 6/4/21

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Feel Good: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Sweet Tooth — NETFLIX SERIES

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — NETFLIX FILM 🇿🇦

Xtreme — NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸

Avail. 6/5/21

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇳🇱

Avail. 6/7/21

Vampire Academy

Avail. 6/9/21

Awake — NETFLIX FILM

Fresh, Fried & Crispy — NETFLIX SERIES

L.A.’s Finest: LA’s Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle — NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽

Avail. 6/10/21

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos — NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇴

Avail. 6/11/21

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷

Lupin: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷

Skater Girl — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳

Trese — NETFLIX ANIME

Wish Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇳

Avail. 6/13/21

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

Avail. 6/14/21

Elite Short Stories — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸

Avail. 6/15/21

FTA

Let’s Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE

Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇦

Avail. 6/16/21

Lowriders

Penguin Town — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Silver Skates — NETFLIX FILM 🇷🇺

Avail. 6/17/21

Black Summer: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Gift: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇷

Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷

Katla — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇸

Silver Linings Playbook

Avail. 6/18/21

A Family — NETFLIX FILM 🇯🇵

Elite: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸

Fatherhood — NETFLIX FILM

Jagame Thandhiram — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳

The Rational Life — NETFLIX SERIES

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/19/21

Nevertheless — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷

Avail. 6/22/21

This Is Pop — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 6/23/21

Good on Paper — NETFLIX FILM

The House of Flowers: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽

Murder by the Coast — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/24/21

Godzilla Singular Point — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵

The Naked Director: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇯🇵

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 6/25/21

The A List: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧

The Ice Road — NETFLIX FILM

Sex/Life — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/26/21

Wonder Boy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇫🇷

Avail. 6/28/21

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵

Avail. 6/29/21

StarBeam: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 6/30/21

America: The Motion Picture — NETFLIX FILM

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧

