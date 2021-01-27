Omar Sy Explains The Art Of Transformation In New ‘Lupin’ Featurette [Video]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

French mystery series Lupin made headlines when it was announced the show was on track to eclipse records previously held by The Queen’s Gambit and Bridgerton. According to the stats, Lupin is all set to reach 70 million viewers in the span of a month. “So proud that Lupin is the first French Netflix Original Series to be so successful internationally,” star Omar Sy said on Instagram. “That wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you all.”

Now, in a new featurette released by the streaming giant, Sy, creator/screenwriter George Kay, and Director Louis Leterrier talk Assane Diop and the series’ theme of invisibility based on societal prejudices. “The Lupin we’re familiar with, it’s a lot of costumes, makeup. We wanted to avoid that,” Sy says of the world famous French character, originally created by Maurice Leblanc. “This series is trying to say something: You need only inject yourself into a social stratum in order to disappear.”.

Later he adds that “it’s a good challenge” for him to have to change his voice, posture, and delivery depending on the scheme he’s attempting to run in the series. “That’s where you’ll find the transformation,” he notes. Watch the 4-minute featurette above, plus the official synopsis for part 1 of Lupin below:

“As a teenager, Assane Diop’s life was turned upside down when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit. 25 years later, Assane will use ‘Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar’ as his inspiration to avenge his father.”

ALSO: The Little Mermaid | Daveed Diggs Talks Taking On Role Of Sebastian In Live-Action Remake