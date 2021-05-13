The Verdict Is In: Fans LOVE Netflix’s Newest Sitcom ‘The Upshaws’ — Best Reactions Inside

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes, and Kim Fields have a gem on their hands with their new show The Upshaws.

The sitcom premiered on Netflix on Fields’ birthday yesterday, May 12, and we must say, it’s some of the most hilarious television we’ve watched in a while. Epps plays a mechanic, Bennie, who is married to Fields’ character Regina. They have three children together and Sykes plays Regina’s older sister Lucretia, who can’t stand Bennie — especially after he stepped out on Regina and fathered a child outside of their marriage (during a supposed break).

All in all, Bennie is trying to be a better father and support his wife who wants to go back to school to get her MBA, but he’s not the most thoughtful husband and messes up with his beloved at every turn. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together.”

If you haven’t tuned in, be sure to do that today. From the very first episode, the cast has a great camaraderie.

ALSO: ICYMI | Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix This May