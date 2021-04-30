ICYMI: Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix This May…

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Amongst next month’s offering are some very highly-anticipated series and films, including the second season of Who Killed Sara?, Selena: The Series (Part 2), Army of the Dead, The Upshaws Monster , and more. Next month, Netflix will release a ton of new content — good news for avid binge-watchers, who need some interesting new titles to get into. Check out the full list of what’s coming to the streaming service in May, courtesy of Just Jared, below. Which titles are you most excited for?

May 1

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

May 2

Hoarders: Season 11

May 4

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trash Truck: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

May 5

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 6

Dead Man Down

May 7

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jupiter’s Legacy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Milestone — NETFLIX FILM

Monster — NETFLIX FILM

May 8

Mine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 11

Money, Explained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 12

Dance of the Forty One — NETFLIX FILM

Oxygen — NETFLIX FILM

The Upshaws — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 13

Castlevania: Season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME

Layer Cake

May 14

Ferry — NETFLIX FILM

Haunted: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I Am All Girls — NETFLIX FILM

Jungle Beat: The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Move to Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Strange House — NETFLIX FILM

The Woman in the Window — NETFLIX FILM

May 16

Sleight

May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson — NETFLIX FILM

May 19

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

May 21

Army of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Neighbor: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios

May 25

Home

May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — NETFLIX FILM

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — NETFLIX FILM

Nail Bomber: Manhunt — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 27

Black Space — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Blue Miracle — NETFLIX FILM

Eden — NETFLIX ANIME

Soy Rada: Serendipity — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

May 28

Dog Gone Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 31 Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties — NETFLIX ORIGINAL This unscripted series follows the members of the Kretz family of Paris and their luxury real estate business.

