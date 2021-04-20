Tune In: Netflix Drops The Official Trailer For ‘The Upshaws’ Starring Mike Epps, Kim Fields, & Wanda Sykes

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Netflix has been teasing a new sitcom called The Upshaws starring legends Mike Epps, Kim Fields, and Wanda Sykes. Those who’ve been excited to see what’s in store are in luck, as the streaming service dropped the official trailer today. Due May 12, the series follows a mechanic who is doing his best to take care of his family.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together.”

Check out the trailer, plus cast and crew credits below, and let us know what you think. If this first look is any indication of what to expect, The Upshaws will be a hilarious addition to Netflix’s catalogue.

Executive Producers: Regina Hicks, Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, Page Hurwitz, Niles Kirchner

Co-Creators: Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes

Cast: Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes, Kim Fields, Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis, Journey Christine

