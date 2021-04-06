Trailer Treatment: Kelvin Harrison Jr. Goes From Honor Student To Accused Murderer In ‘Monster’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Netflix is keeping the content coming with a new, must-see trailer for Monster.

After dropping Concrete Cowboy starring Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, and Jharrel Jerome on Friday (to rave reviews), the streaming service has another heart-wrenching story to tell. Monster stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jennifer Hudson, Nas, John David Washington, and (surprise, surprise) Jharrel Jerome. It follows a young Black man (Harrison Jr.) who shows all the promise in the world until he is hit with a felony murder charge.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Monster tells the story of Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) a seventeen-year-old honor student whose world comes crashing down around him when he is charged with felony murder. The film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, likeable film student from Harlem attending an elite high school through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison.”

Harrison Jr. has played in 12 Years A Slave, The Birth of a Nation, The High Note, Godfather of Harlem, Chicago P.D., and more. Check out the trailer up top, plus cast and crew credits, courtesy of Netflix, below. Monster is due May 7, 2021.

Director: Anthony Mandler

Writer: Radha Blank, Colen C. Wiley, Janece Shaffer

Produced by: Tonya Lewis Lee, Nikki Silver, Aaron L. Gilbert, Mike Jackson, Edward Tyler Nahem

Cast: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Ehle, Rakim Mayers, Nasir ‘Nas’ Jones, Tim Blake Nelson, John David Washington

