Food For Thought: LeBron James Has A Question For The Media

Over the past 5-10 years, we’ve seen a large increase in athletes that feel obligated to speak up and use their platforms to make a difference in not only their communities, but the world in general. Many people credit former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for leading the charge and setting a precedent on how to stand on what you believe in no matter the circumstance. Him kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 sparked outrage amongst observers but also lit a fire under a lot of his cohorts to wake up and see that it was bigger than sports. Although he was eventually pushed out of the league, his message still resonates to this day and has inspired countless others to make sure their voices are heard and presences are felt.

Another prominent athlete who has always seemed to be vocal about social injustices, police brutality, racism and any other issues is none other than LeBron James. He has tried to be on the right side of things as best as he could. You can look back at his response to Fox News television host Laura Ingraham telling him to “shut up and dribble” which turned into a documentary that provided a unique and powerful inside look at the changing role of black athletes in today’s cultural and political environments. In 2016, he, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwayne Wade opened the ESPY Awards with a powerful message urging their peers to take a stand and to find ways to create change.

Even simpler than that, if you follow LeBron on social media, you know that The King rarely holds his tongue when it comes to the issues or things that don’t sit well with him. So it was not surprising last night when he used his postgame interview to address the media about something that has obviously been on his minds…and maybe many others. You can listen to what he had to say below.

In the video, LeBron states, “I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo…but when the Kyrie thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that.” The photo he is referring to is a picture that resurfaced last week of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, at the time 14 years old, among a group of white teen segregationists. His former teammate Kyrie Irving was suspended recently for posting a Twitter link to a documentary containing antisemitic messages, and his initial refusal to issue an apology. LeBron continued to explain his disappointment with the double standards involved in the coverage of the two incidents. He noted that the Kyrie situation was being publicized every single day on every single network but the Jerry Jones one was sort of swept under the rug by the media.

As with any other topic, there were people he had opinions on both sides. Some people applauded LeBron and his willingness to say something about the unfair coverage of the stories.

Then there were a few people who couldn’t help but to think that LeBron was some hypocrisy in LeBron’s statement and that he was muddling his own point.

Slide in the comments and let us know where you stand on the subject. Whether you agree or disagree, props to LeBron for never being afraid to use his voice and platform!