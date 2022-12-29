Mel B’s Daughter Phoenix Recreates Her Mom’s Iconic Scary Spice Looks

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

World-renowned Spice Girl’s singer Melanie Brown’s daughter, Phoenix recreated her mom’s iconic Scary Spice looks. Watch her transform into her mom in a few TikTok videos and photos posted to her personal Instagram account.

It looks like Scary Spice passed down the girl power to her own family. Brown’s 23 year old daughter channeled her mom’s legendary Scary Spice days with a photoshoot and a series of TikTok videos of herself recreating memorable looks. Their resemblance is uncanny.

In one video Phoenix shared on her personal TikTok account, she captioned it: “Loved this outfit from a photoshoot mum did in 1997.”

She sports a gold crop top and matching gold pants just like the beloved Scary Spice. Her hair is pinned up in two space buns like her mom famously wore in the ‘90’s.

Another TikTok video shows Phoenix in a multi-patterned two piece like Mel B on the cover of the Spice Girls’ 1997 album Spice Up Your Life. Phoenix makes sure she nails the poses the exact same way her mom did in her ‘90s photoshoot.

The third TikTok video is inspired by the Spice Girls’ 1996 “Say You’ll Be There” music video. Phoenix is dressed in a leopard-print corset with a black miniskirt, silver necklace, black boots and fingerless gloves.

“Recreated my mums say you’ll be there photoshoot! What do you guys think?” she asked her TikTok followers on the post.

They subsequently answered with praise on all of Phoenix’s videos. One of her followers commented, “Mel’s daughter is a full blown grownup and gorgeous!!”

Another said, “this. is. genuinely. the. best. thing. i’ve. ever. seen!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Phoenix also shared photos on her Instagram, which showed her and her mom side by side.

Mel B keeps it pretty lowkey these days, so it’s refreshing to see her daughter pay homage to her mom’s career as the iconic Scary Spice. Mel B and ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar had Phoenix Feb. 19, 1999. She is also mother to daughters Angel, whom she shares with actor Eddie Murphy, and Madison, whose father is film producer Stephen Belafonte.

The ‘90’s nostalgia is taking over one social media platform at a time. You can’t say the 90’s without the spice. The iconic group, including Mel B, Mel C, Victoria Beckham, Geri Hlliwell and Emma Bunton, celebrated their 25th anniversary of their film “Spice World.”

The girl group’s Instagram shared a post on Dec. 26, saying, “Happy birthday to Spice World The Movie, released in the UK on this day 25 years ago.”

The film was released in the US January 1998. The musical comedy followed the five singers while on a double decker bus as they prepared for their live concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

The group reunited briefly for a mini 2019 tour where they performed in the UK and Ireland without one member, Beckham. Fans still yearn for the entire group to reunite again, but until then, Phoenix’s nostalgic videos will do the trick.