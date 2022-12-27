ICYMI: 2022’s Top TikTok Trends & Viral Sensations

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

It’s tough to avoid the millions of TikTok trends and viral moments that take place on social media when it’s shared on every platform. As social media users spend 10 hours or more on various apps, more trends and viral sensations are created. Check out a round up of the most popular TikTok trends and viral moments of 2022 inside.

This year fans enjoyed dance after dance trend on TikTok, a corn kid emerged and people became quite innovative with chicken. These countless challenges live rent free in our heads. Fans use viral sensations like the “chicken salad lady” as pop culture references meant for those who spend their time scrolling aimlessly. It’s ok. We all do it.

These viral videos received thousands of views across social media platforms we love like TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Whether it is a trend, challenge or resurgence, this is where the action is happening. It’s also where many users can quickly grow their businesses and brands with a bit of time, dedication and creativity.

Many music artists are being discovered or rediscovered because of these trends and the massive use of their songs like Kate Bush’s 1985 hit song “Running Up That Hill.” Bush’s single found new notoriety this year thanks to the popular Netflix sci-fi series, “Stranger Things.” Many social media users began using the song in their TikTok videos and a new generation became fans of Kate Bush.

It’s amazing what we may learn on social media. Some social media users find pride in spreading true information about our history, tips on wellness and education on social injustices around the world. While others spread misinformation and it’s difficult for the platforms to combat it. The “sleepy chicken” trend is a prime example of the risks.

Everything has its good and bad effects. Social media is no different. So, if you have a New Year’s resolution to decrease your screen time, we encourage you to do so. Just before you go, let’s indulge in a little ridiculousness from the year one more time.

Check out a round up of 2022’s most popular TikTok trends and viral sensations below: