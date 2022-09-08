Yung Miami’s Revolt Talk Show ‘Caresha Please’ Top Viral Moments (So Far)

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Half of rap duo City Girls’ Yung Miami debuted her new talk show, Caresha Please on Revolt two months ago. The rapper sits down with her industry friends to have fun but spicy conversations over signature cocktails. Check out some of the show’s most viral moments (so far) inside.

Yung Miami is no stranger to viral videos. Long before her latest talk show, the Miami rapper often took to Instagram Live with her bestie and rapper Saucy Santana to chat about absolutely whatever. Often times, their banter would circulate the Internet for its authenticity and pure comedy.

Caresha Please is already doing numbers on YouTube and social media. The show has four episodes out currently and one that will be released today (Sep. 8) at 5 PM PT. Caresha’s first episode featured her boo and technically, her employer, Diddy. The episode garnered over 4.6 million views on YouTube. The two talked about their relationship status, dating, love records and more.

Since the episode, Yung Miami has successfully created several viral moments with her other episodes. So far, she has featured her group member, JT, her best friend Saucy Santana and rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion. It seems like each time a new episode is released, a trending moment follows.

The next episode features rapper Saweetie, who will dish the tea on getting to the bag, her break up with rapper Quavo and her dating type. We suspect the trend won’t end at the last episode, and this special interview will provide the Internet with even more to chat about.

Watch full episodes of Caresha Please here.

Check out a gallery of our favorite viral clips from the show so far below: