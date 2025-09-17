Subscribe
Apple TV+ Renews ‘The Morning Show’ For Season 5

Published on September 17, 2025

Apple TV+ is doubling down on one of its biggest hits. The Morning Show, the Emmy-winning drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, has officially been renewed for Season 5. Before Season 4 even makes its debut, the series is so loved it has landed an advance. Read more about the announcement inside.

The news comes just one day ahead of Season 4’s launch on Wednesday (Sept. 17), marking yet another early renewal for the streamer. Apple TV+ pulled the same move last year, securing the series’ future well in advance. Clearly, confidence in the show’s ability to deliver remains sky-high.

According to Deadline, season 4 picks up nearly two years after the dramatic events of Season 3, with the UBA-NBN merger finalized and the newsroom facing fresh challenges. The new logline teases themes of responsibility, hidden agendas, and the complicated pursuit of truth in a deeply polarized America. Fans can expect plenty of intrigue, personal stakes, and the sharp drama fans have come to love.

Aniston returns as Alex Levy, now navigating life from a higher vantage point. While Witherspoon reprises her role as Bradley Jackson, still grappling with fallout from a number of controversial choices (like helping her brother avoid scrutiny after Jan. 6). Familiar faces like Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm round out the returning cast.

Season 4 is also stacked with heavy-hitting newcomers. Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, and Boyd Holbrook (playing a Joe Rogan-inspired podcaster) bring fresh energy, while Academy Award award-winners Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons raise the stakes. Irons will take on the role of Alex’s father, promising powerful on-screen moments.

Behind the camera, Charlotte Stoudt continues as showrunner, joined by executive producers Mimi Leder, Aniston, Witherspoon, Michael Ellenberg, and others. The series remains a Media Res production.

Apple TV+’s head of programming, Matt Cherniss, praised the show’s staying power in a statement to Deadline.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to see it not only entertain but also resonate with audiences worldwide.” Ellenberg echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that the upcoming season gives the ensemble “even more room to shine.”

With the early Season 5 renewal, fans can relax knowing there’s much more drama, romance, and newsroom chaos ahead. As The Morning Show heads into its fourth season, Apple TV+ assures fans this star-powered juggernaut isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Check out the trailer for Season 4 below:

