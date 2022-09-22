When Fried Chicken Isn’t Enough, TikTok Users Try “Sleepy Chicken” In Latest Viral Trend

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sends out a warning on NyQuil Chicken after a strange TikTok trend goes viral. Apparently, social media users are cooking poultry in cold medicine, and yes they are. Check out the unusual new TikTok trend inside.

This dangerous idea can cause serious health problems if people continue cooking chicken in NyQuil. The new trend stems from a 2017 tweet that was meant to be a joke.

The FDA has issued another warning regarding the NyQuil chicken challenge, which was first introduced in 2017 and gained traction once again on TikTok earlier this year. Videos of the tutorial show people pouring the cold and cough medicine over raw chicken and then cooking it.

“A recent social media video challenge encourages people to cook chicken in NyQuil (acetaminophen, dextromethorphan, and doxylamine) or another similar OTC cough and cold medication, presumably to eat,” the FDA statement read.

The FDA warned social media users of the toxic side effects of cooking and consuming “sleepy chicken.” They also referred to the challenge as “silly, unappetizing,” and “very unsafe.”

“Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways. Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the medication’s vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body,” the statement added.

The FDA suggests the NyQuil chicken trend could also be detrimental to your lungs.

Tristan Depew tweeted a picture of NyQuil Chicken in 2017. Depew told NPR it was meant to be a joke.

This challenge reminds us of a similar challenge which made its social media debut in 2018. The Tide Pod Challenge featured willing participants eating the soap-filled capsules. It became so popular that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission was forced to tweet out a warning advising consumers: “Please don’t eat laundry pods.”

The kids aren’t listening to health experts, FDA or the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The reality is people are willing to do just about anything for views.

It’s also evident, which social media users will go the extra mile. You guessed it! They are not skin folks. Most of the participants joining the challenge are White and find great joy in living through the “sleepy chicken” experiment.

Check out some of the madness from the viral challenge below: