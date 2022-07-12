Emojis Are Responsible For Social Media’s Latest “When I Text You” Viral Trend

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

If we had a dollar for every new trend, we would be able to buy a hundred gallons of expensive gas. Someone call TikTok and make it happen. Today’s trend is inspired by emojis. Social media users are setting up hypothetical text messages saying, “when I text you [x emoji], it means [this].” Check out a thread of our favorites inside.

The trend joins your favorite emojis with clever wordplay, and social media users are having fun with it. Many social media users are utilizing some classic emojis like the ninja or the hand making a heart sign. Others are highlight some of the most underutilized emojis. The weirder the emoji, the better the meme.

According to Twitter, the phrase “when I text you” has been tweeted over 200,000 times in the past week. Emojis have become their own social language amongst text obsessed generations and tweeters alike. Friend circles use special emojis as secret codes when words aren’t enough. Sometimes words just take too long, so emojis may make conversations faster and more efficient.

The latest trend is responsible for the Internet’s latest comedic relief, following the TikTok “fight prank” challenge that recently took over the World Wide Web. In a world with limited reading, trends like these allow create wordsmiths to shine.

How clever can these social media users get, you may ask? With 3,363 emojis to choose form, the possibilities are infinite. Social media users can channel their creativity, wit and humor in just a few short words or in this case, emojis. Not only are social media users finding virality in the new trend, but popular television series and films, companies and celebrities are also joining in on the fun.

Check out our favorites from the viral “When I text you” trend below: