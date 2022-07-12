emojis , Entertainment , Newsletter
Emojis Are Responsible For Social Media’s Latest “When I Text You” Viral Trend

Beautiful young black woman using her phone while sitting on the couch in her living room at home. Happy female with afro thinking what to reply while texting or browsing through social media posts

Source: LaylaBird / Getty

If we had a dollar for every new trend, we would be able to buy a hundred gallons of expensive gas. Someone call TikTok and make it happen. Today’s trend is inspired by emojis. Social media users are setting up hypothetical text messages saying, “when I text you [x emoji], it means [this].” Check out a thread of our favorites inside.

The trend joins your favorite emojis with clever wordplay, and social media users are having fun with it. Many social media users are utilizing some classic emojis like the ninja or the hand making a heart sign. Others are highlight some of the most underutilized emojis. The weirder the emoji, the better the meme.

According to Twitter, the phrase “when I text you” has been tweeted over 200,000 times in the past week. Emojis have become their own social language amongst text obsessed generations and tweeters alike. Friend circles use special emojis as secret codes when words aren’t enough.  Sometimes words just take too long, so emojis may make conversations faster and more efficient.

The latest trend is responsible for the Internet’s latest comedic relief, following the TikTok “fight prank” challenge that recently took over the World Wide Web. In a world with limited reading, trends like these allow create wordsmiths to shine.

How clever can these social media users get, you may ask? With 3,363 emojis to choose form, the possibilities are infinite. Social media users can channel their creativity, wit and humor in just a few short words or in this case, emojis. Not only are social media users finding virality in the new trend, but popular television series and films, companies and celebrities are also joining in on the fun.

Check out our favorites from the viral “When I text you” trend below:

1. Bob’s Burgers Said “We Got Beef”

Source:BobsBurgersFOX

2. Give Em An Inch…

Source:_cottoncaaaandy

3. Count Your Days

Source:Simeonx_T

4. About To Be A Movie In Here

Source:TheDJRello

5. They’re Too Clever For Us

Source:Suj3yYazmin

6. You’re On Thin Ice Buddy

Source:maniitsunamii

7. You’re Not Low

Source:thefineauntie__

8. OMG

Source:bigmacwiffries_

9. They Are Too Much

Source:ylmarieeee

10. Careful, Don’t Strike Out

Source:EMAN_JSU71

11. Just Nasty

Source:ttaahhjjaa

12. Get to Work

Source:rubenvazquez305

13. People Are Fed Up

Source:qweet_b

14. Who Dragged Iyanla In This?

Source:sir_sarcasm

15. This Is The One

Source:jjaahz_

16. The Turtle!

Source:kobesesay24

17. Coffee Anyone?

Source:Starbucks

18. This Certainly Took Off

Source:Amtrak

19. That’s IT

Source:goddessodeth

20. They Play Too Much

Source:8Morethan_92

21. Steve Harvey With The Motivation

Source:IAmSteveHarvey

22. A Classic

Source:MartinaezJ

23. Definitely A Different Interpretation

Source:daniela_florezz

24. Jokes

Source:therobmilton
